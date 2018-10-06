Moniteau deputies find drugs at the scene of deadly car crash

MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies investigating a crash on Highway 50 in September said they found a "substantial" amount of drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

The crash happened on September 25 near Scott Branch Road just west of California.

According to the Highway Patrol, the car driven by Joshua Kirchner, with Abigail Heiland as a passenger, hit a truck driven by Jose Perez while trying to pass. Kirchner then hit a second truck, driven by Steven Smart of Tebbetts, head on. Smart died at the scene.

While on the scene of the accident, ambulance and fire personnel told deputies Kirchner and Heiland kept asking about a black bag that they had with them and seemed very concerned about its contents.

Deputies found the black bag and could detect a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. They got consent to search the bag, and said found the drugs and paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the hospital after the crash; they now face charges for distribution of a controlled substance. Their bond was set to $75,000 each.