Moniteau Deputies seek help after items stolen from Highpoint gas station

HIGHPOINT - Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three men it says robbed a gas station.

It all happened Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. at the Beeline gas station located at the intersection of Highway C and Highway 87.

Deputies first responded to a burglary alarm. According to a news release, when they arrived, they found a window broken and several items missing.

They reviewed surveillance footage and found three white male subjects breaking into the store, taking several cartons of cigarettes, Vape pens and several pints of alcohol.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-796-2525, or you can submit a confidential tip on the Sheriff's website.