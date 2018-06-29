Monkees Star Davy Jones Dies at 66

Reports say Singer Davy Jones of The Monkees died of a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 66.

The news was originally reported by TMZ.

Jones was most famous for his role in the 1960's band and TV show along with Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork. The band's top hits included "I'm a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville," and "Daydream Believer."

Jones also took a stab at acting with an appearance on "The Brady Bunch."



In 2008, Yahoo Music named him the top teen idol of all time.

Photo credit: fanpop.com