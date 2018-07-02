Monroe County Cleans Up after Sunday's Storms

All 55 residents of Middle Grove are alive and searching for their horses and what's left of their homes.

The tight-knit community started the cleanup by burning the mess that's left of David McCoy's home.

He said Sunday evening was long and frightening, and he's positive a tornado blew away his house.

"My grandkids were screaming and my daughter was screaming," McCoy recalled. "It was frightening and scary."

Middle Grove School was closed Monday, so volunteers could serve lunch to residents in the cafeteria.