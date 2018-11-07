Monsanto Launches New Soybean Product

Monsanto announced the partnership today with Solae, a food company that is mostly owned by DuPont, one of Monsanto's big competitors. Both Monsanto and Solae are based in St. Louis. Solae will process the Monsanto soybean and sell it as a protein additive to be used in a wide variety of products like health drinks and hamburgers. Solae sells such additives to about 3,000 companies worldwide. Monsanto says the new soybean is not genetically engineered, but was developed through advanced plant breeding.