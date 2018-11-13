Monsanto Raises Outlook Due to Sales

The St. Louis-based biotech business says it expects first-quarter earnings per share of 20 cents. That's an increase from its earlier forecast of about 10 cents. The company says the change is due to stronger sales of cotton in Australia, corn seeds in the United States, and herbicides in Europe and the United States. As a result, the company estimates it will come in at the high end of its $2.35 to $2.50 per share earnings target for next year.