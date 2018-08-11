Monsanto Says BASF Partnership Looks Promising

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto and German-based chemical company BASF are sharing their research data for the first time, and they say the early results are promising. It's all part of a $1.5 billion research partnership that the companies announced this spring. The companies are working together to develop a new generation of engineered crops. Monsanto says that the first research information from B-A-S-F started arriving at Monsanto's St. Louis headquarters in May. The companies have discovered that there is very overlap in the genetic information that each company has discovered over the years. Monsanto says that's good news because it give the companies a wider array of genes to choose from as they develop new plants.