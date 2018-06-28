Monsanto To Give Business Update

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Monsanto executives will provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives at an investment conference tomorrow. Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant will be a presenter at the Bank of America 37th Annual Investment Conference in San Francisco. Grant will discuss product performance, research-and-development pipeline, and other business matters. Monsanto is the world's biggest seed company and is developing many new strains of genetically engineered crops like corn and cotton.