Montana Man Pedals For Cancer Treatment Changes

COLUMBIA - John Cook is biking from his home in Missoula, Montana to Washington, DC.

Cook recently founded the Bitterroot Hope Foundation in hopes to change the way insurance companies handle patients who want alternative cancer treatments. Alternative treatments would provide cancer patients with options besides chemotherapy and radiation.

His goal is to meet with lawmakers and ultimately President Obama to propose a new law where insurance companies can no longer deny coverage to people that offer equal or greater chance of success when fighting cancer.

Cook's strength for biking 2,300 miles is for his wife, who has stage 4 breast cancer.

"I think of what she's done, what she has gone through, and her strength," said Cook. "Believe me, in six years, I have met so many of these types of people and if they can do that, what I am doing is really small."

Cook hopes to complete the journey to DC. in fewer than 40 days.