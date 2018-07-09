Montee Submits Finance Reports

JEFFERSON CITY - State auditor-elect Susan Montee raised more than twice as much money as her opponent for the primary and general elections. Montee, of St. Joseph, reported raising about $19,000 from Oct. 27-Dec. 2 in campaign finance reports due Thursday, a month after the Nov. 7 election. In all, she reported collecting more than $212,000 for the general election. The ending debt was $500,000 from a personal loan she used to kickstart her campaign. Her overall fundraising for the primary and general campaign for auditor was more than $1 million, nearly half from herself. GOP nominee Sandra Thomas reported bringing in $127,000 in the last few weeks, and a grand total of nearly $472,000.