Montgomery City Hosts Threshers Show

MONTGOMERY CITY- 35 years and counting, that's how long the Montgomery County Threshers Show has been going on. The show highlights local agriculture through an antique thresher demonstration, old-time tractor games, corn picking and much more.

Howard Hollensteiner is the president of the Montgomery County Old Threshers Association.

He said the event showcases the simplicity of life years ago.

"There's just something said about being able to help preserve history and teach the kids what history is all about and just try to get back to good ole family values." Hollensteiner said.

Hollensteiner said the event attracts a wide variety of people from around the United States because of the laid back, family friendly atmosphere.