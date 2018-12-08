Montgomery City man arrested for burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Callaway County sheriffs arrested a Montgomery City man Thursday during a follow-up investigation to a burglary reported Jan. 29 in Callaway County. The arrest was made with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Higgenbotham, 32, was arrested for second degree burglary and felony stealing. At the time of arrest, Higgenbotham had active criminal cases in Montgomery and Warren counties. He was taken to the Callaway County Jail on a $4,500 bond.

Callaway County deputies have now arrested four suspects, including Higgenbotham, in the last two weeks in connection to various burglaries and thefts in the county. As the investigation continues, they've stated that more arrests are still possible.