Montgomery City man guilty in 2013 deadly drunk driving crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors in Audrain County announced Friday a jury convicted a Montgomery City man for killing a teenager and injuring a then 21-year-old in a 2013 drunk-driving crash.

The October 9 crash happened on Booneslick Road near I-70 in Montgomery County around 1:30 a.m. Robert Scarlet drove off the road driving a car that belonged to Ethan Anderson, who was seriously injured in the crash according to the prosecuting attorney. Scarlet was estimated to be driving around 80 miles an hour when he went off the road.

Ryan Briggs was ejected from the back seat when the car struck the trees. Scarlet, 21, and Anderson, 23, were both seriously injured. Briggs, 18 at the time, died instantly in the crash.

The prosecuting attorney's report said Scarlet's blood alcohol content at the time was .146, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Robert Scarlet, 21, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and related charges after a four-hour deliberation in Audrain County Court. Audrain County was the special prosecutor in the case which originated in Montgomery County.

Scarlet's sentencing is set for August 31.

[Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct misspellings and to add the ages of the victims]