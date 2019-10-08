Montgomery City man wins $77,777 Scratchers Prize

FULTON - One Montgomery City man, Matthew Bergesch, is $77,777 richer after playing a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket he purchased at a Casey's General store in Fulton.

Bergesch, who only bought the ticket to break a larger bill, uncovered one of the five large prizes available in the recently introduced 'Mega 7' scratchers, according to a Missouri Lottery news release.

The 'Mega 7' is a $10 Scratchers ticket that was introduced by the Missouri Lottery on July 29 and has a top prize of $777,777.