Montgomery County Commissioners Vote on NHRA Race Track

MONTGOMERY COUNTY- Montgomery County residents voted Wednesday night to approve an NHRA-sanctioned race track.

The National Hot Rod Association, NHRA, is one of the largest race circuits in the world. City officials expect little or no opposition to the construction.

"The race track will be constructed adjacent to Interstate Highway 70," race track organizer Ronnie Moss said. "There will be about 700 acres of land used for the track."

Officials and organizers say the park could hold up to 60,000 spectators. The race track will be funded by an independent organization so city and state taxes won't be increased for the track.

"It's a great opportunity for the area," New Florence mayor John Burroughs said. "It will bring more people to this great area."