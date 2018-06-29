Montgomery County man killed by unknown intruder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A Montgomery County man was found dead after being shot multiple times by an unknown intruder on his reptile farm.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department initially were called out to the farm off of Highway RB Thursday night for a possible incident with a snake. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the owner, 29-year-old Benjamin Renick, was dead.

According to the department, earlier rumors that a large snake was on the loose are not true. Deputies say that authorities have accounted for all reptiles.

Detectives from both the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drugs and Crime Control are still continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 573-564-3378.