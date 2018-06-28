Montgomery County Road to Close

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, beginning Monday, April 11, Route AA, north of Wellsville, will be closed to traffic for bridge replacement at Coon Creek Bridge just north of Coon Valley Road and Banks Road. The bridge replacement should take approximately 44 working days, based on the current schedule, to reopen to traffic.

In the next few years, MoDOT is working to improve bridges on many of its minor roads under MoDOT's innovative Safe and Sound Bridge Program. The 61-year-old bridge is the first bridge to be worked on this year in Montgomery County.

Road closure signs will notify drivers of the work. Alternate routes of travel are available over Routes BB and 19. Some areas of the roadway will remain open to residential traffic only; all other traffic must take alternate during this time. Several notices will be posted through media, schools, email and message boards alerting the public of the closure.

Next year, the Elkhorn Creek Bridge on Route 161 just east of Montgomery City will be replaced. Visit www.modot.org/northeast for more information.