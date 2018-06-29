Montgomery County Voters Reject Bond for New Library

"When I do library skills with the lower grades I have to do it in the cafeteria because there is not seating in the library for the students," Tara Polston, elementary librarian said. "It's the same in all three schools, we don't have a place to have a class in the library, so I teach library and technology skills away from the library and in a separate classroom."

Out of the 327 students that attend Montgomery city's elementary school only a handful use the library at one time. The library's low capacity is also affecting other schools in the county. The school board will meet and try to draw up a new plan of action, and get it on next April's ballot, and hope the public will pass this bond issue. Four out of seven school board members must pass the issue before it can be put on the ballot in April.