Montgomery County Wildcats 2012

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 07 2012 Aug 7, 2012 Tuesday, August 07, 2012 3:29:00 PM CDT August 07, 2012 in FNF Schools
loading

Date Opponent  
 Result Score
8-24
 Hermann
 Home
 W 56-21
8-31
 Clopton
 Home
 W 42-12
9-7
 Wright City
 Away
 W 43-9
9-14
 Orchard Farm
 Home
 L 0-36
9-21
 No. Callaway
 Away
 L
 7-27
9-28
 Van Far
 Home
 W
 42-14
10-5
 Bowling Green
 Away
 W
 62-21
10-12
 Cuba
 Away
 W
 59-28
10-19
 So. Callaway
 Home
 L
 20-34
10-25
 Hallsville
 Away
 W
 46-0
10-31
 Blair Oaks
 Away
 L
 14-62

Although the 2011 season may not have ended the way the Montgomery County Wildcats had hoped or expected after a great 4-2 start.

Indead, after two 3-7 seasons, the 4-2 start was very welcome for the fans and program in general and it showed everyone the potential that the team had.

The Wildcats were pretty balanced between the run and the pass last season and the coaches will rely on the leadership of two outstanding returnees in senior running back, Nick Martin and senior wide reciever Colt Ellis.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

Loading ...