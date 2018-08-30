Montgomery manhunt suspect charged in KC murders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Multiple authorities were searching for a quadruple-murder suspect whose abandoned truck was found in Montgomery County Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Pablo Antonio Serrano-Vitorino should be considered armed and dangerous. Highway Patrol said he might be armed with an AK-47.

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Kansas charged Serrano-Vitorino with four counts of first-degree murder just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. J. Bret Johnson said Serrano-Vitorino is wanted for questioning in the four murders.

Serrano-Vitorino is the suspect in the shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kansas Monday night.

Kansas City, Kansas police officer Thomas Tomasic said one of the victims was able to call police before he died.

Serrano-Vitorino’s truck was found on the shoulder of Interstate 70 in Montgomery County at the 171 mile marker early Tuesday morning, which prompted the search.

Late Tuesday morning, the authorities found a fifth victim's body near the residence at the 400 block of Tree Farm Road in Montgomery County. The victim's residence is located just west of the 175 mile marker.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it found 49-year-old, Randy J. Nordman dead at the scene. Authorities suspect Serrano-Vitorino is responsible for that homicide as well, but they were still investigating. Authorities said they do not believe the victim has any relationship to the suspect.

An autopsy was planned for Wednesday at 9 a.m. at University Hospital in Columbia.

MSHP said 75 to 100 officers, including K-9 units and SWAT teams from Jefferson City and St. Louis were working on the manhunt.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red and black flannel jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt and possibly blue jeans.

Montgomery County Schools said students would be released at normal times, but only with parents. High School students could only drive themselves home with parents permission. Highway patrol said the school dismissal went as planned.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said it would continue the search overnight until "all leads were exhausted."

Serrano-Vitorino was charged with domestic battery in June 2015. It is Serrano-Vitorino's only charge in the last 10 years in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Wyandotte Municipal court records.

There are no criminal records for Serrano-Vitorino in Missouri.

According to KSHB, Serrano-Vitorino is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and was deported in April 2004.

