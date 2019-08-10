Montgomery shines, Royals beat Tigers 7-0

DETROIT - The Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Mike Montgomery led the charge for Kansas City, posting one of the best starts of his career.

Montgomery pitched seven shutout innings for the Royals and struck out a career-high 12 hitters.

The Tigers' Spencer Turnbull tamed the Royals bats for much of the first six innings, allowing only a two-run home run to Jorge Soler.

The Tigers turned to their bullpen in the seventh inning, and Kansas City took advantage of several fielding errors to bolster the lead to 7-0.

Kevin McCarthy and Ian Kennedy each threw shutout innings in relief of Montgomery.

With the win, the Royals improve to 42-76. Detroit falls to 35-79 on the season and currently holds the worst record in baseball.

The Tigers and Royals play again Sunday afternoon at 12:10 p.m.