Monuments to veterans recovered in Farmington

FARMINGTON (AP) — Two monuments in southeast Missouri dedicated to military veterans have been recovered after being stolen last weekend.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that a 45-year-old suspect has allegedly confessed to taking the statues on Oct. 31 from a memorial to honor veterans at the Farmington Elks Lodge. He was issued a misdemeanor stealing citation from the city of Farmington.

Police said surveillance video from the lodge showed a man pull up to the memorial with a pickup truck and put both monuments in the bed of the truck. Photos taken from the video were posted on the department's Facebook page, leading to tips that led to the arrest.