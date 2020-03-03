Mood swings caused by bipolar disorder

According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable. Psychiatrist Dr. Andrew Cutler says bipolar I disorder is not only chronic, but unpredictable.

"Highs and low mood swings and these we call mania and depression, and these episodes can last for days to months."

It can also be hard to diagnose.

"The problem with the depressive symptoms is they can be confused with another disorder called major depressive disorder," Dr. Cutler said.

The disorder is characterized by low energy and a hopeless or sad mood. Dr. Cutler says the manic symptoms of bipolar disorder make it unique.

"Racing thoughts, decreased need for sleep, abnormally high energy and some behaviors that show poor judgment like spending sprees or reckless driving," Dr. Culter said.

Matt has bipolar I depression and has felt both ends of the spectrum.

"It took me 25 years to get a diagnosis," Matt said.

Dr. Cutler says the condition typically starts in your teenage years or early 20s. Matt says he was 13 or 14 2hen symptoms first appeared.

"For me the depression side of the disease is what showed its head first," Matt said.

He said he knew something wasn't right.

"I didn't know that me staying up all night and cleaning the house or watching tv all night was a manic episode so I would be depressed and still be up like that for days on end," Matt said.

The disorder started to interfere with his life to the point where he couldn't hold on to a job or take care of his family. However, after finally getting the proper diagnosis, medication and therapy Matt is able to live a happy and healthy life.

"I'm able to cut the grass, I'm able to take my kids to the bus stop in the morning," Matt said.

He says things aren't perfect but are much better than before his diagnosis. He says if you're experiencing similar symptoms, be honest with your doctor.

"Tell the truth. Don't be afraid because all it does is hold you back even more," Matt said.

There are several different types of bipolar disorder, including bipolar I, bipolar II, and cyclothymic disorder.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 4.4 percent of adults in the United States experience a bipolar disorder.