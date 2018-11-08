Moon's Body Found

The 67 year-old had been missing since Mother's Day weekend. He had been visiting his brother and sister-in-law for the weekend and when they came home from church, he was gone.

Tuesday night, the Sheriff's department found the body about one and a half miles from the home. The coroner will do an autopsy later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Moon was mentally handicapped and did not take many of his medications with him when he went missing.