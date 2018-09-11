Moonlight Hoops Program Restarts

COLUMBIA - The Moonlight Hoops program held its first game on Tuesday night after cancelling the week before due to a lack of volunteers. The summer basketball league is organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation. KOMU 8 spoke to Sam Brady, Columbia Parks and Recreation program coordinator, while covering the games cancellations. Brady said it has been tough finding volunteers for the basketball games. Brady said he understands it's hard to volunteer after a long day at work but volunteers are necessary for the league.

"A lot of these kids can't afford to go to these local area parks to play sports, so if we can do anything for these kids, we could at least give them this." Brady said.

The basketball league hosts games Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Douglass Park. The games will go on until August 15 for both youth and adults.

Phillip Willans Jr. is coaching tonight for the second time this summer. He said he thinks the league is good for the community.

"I mean it puts a positive spotlight on the park. It gives kids an opportunity to come and do something, burn off some energy, have some fun. It brings a lot of kids from all over to the park to compete and just have a good time, some organized activity." Willans said.