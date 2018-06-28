Morales hits 2-run homer, Royals beat Rays 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Kendrys Morales hit his 15th homer, Edinson Volquez pitched into the seventh inning and the AL Central-leading Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night.

Morales put the Royals up 3-1 with a two-run shot in the third off Erasmo Ramirez (10-5) that struck an overhanging catwalk. He has 89 RBIs this season, including a majors-best 46 with two outs.

Volquez (12-7) allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2-3 innings. Greg Holland, the third Kansas City reliever, got three outs for his 29th save.

Ramirez gave up three runs and six hits over 4 1-3 innings for the Rays, who started play 2 1-2 games back in the crowded second AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay is 1-3 on a six-game homestand.