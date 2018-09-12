Morales hits 3 homers for Royals in 10-3 win at Detroit

DETROIT (AP) - Kendrys Morales homered three times and set a team record with 15 total bases, and the Kansas City Royals routed the Detroit Tigers 10-3 on Sunday, avoiding a sweep in the three-game series.

Morales also hit a triple - only his second of the season - and Christian Colon had a career-high four hits for the AL Central-leading Royals. Paulo Orlando also homered for Kansas City.

Kris Medlen (5-1) allowed three unearned runs and five hits in five innings for Kansas City, which entered the day with an 11-game lead over second-place Minnesota in the division.

Detroit's Alfredo Simon (13-10) allowed eight runs and 13 hits in 4 1-3 innings.

Danny Duffy pitched four innings for first career save.