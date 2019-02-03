Morales smacks 2-run walk-off homer, KC beats Braves in 13

2 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, May 15 2016 May 15, 2016 Sunday, May 15, 2016 7:09:14 PM CDT May 15, 2016 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kendrys Morales hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning and the Kansas City Royals overcame a rare blown save by Wade Davis to defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Sunday.

The Royals took two of three from the last-place Braves after losing their five previous series. The Braves lost for the 18th time in 23 games and have won only one series this season.

Alcides Escobar, who had four hits to match his career high, singled before Morales' blast off Jason Grilli.

The Royals used nine pitchers, tying a club record for one game, with Chien-Ming Wang (2-0) picking up the victory. Lefthander Eric O'Flaherty (0-3), the sixth of seven Braves pitchers, took the loss.

The Braves rallied to tie it with two runs in the ninth off Davis, who blew his first save since July 12 against Toronto.

More News

Grid
List

Hawley staffer says efforts made to comply with records law
Hawley staffer says efforts made to comply with records law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A member of Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's staff says his Attorney General's Office made... More >>
36 minutes ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 10:48:00 AM CST February 03, 2019 in News

Free tax aid program impacted by government shutdown and new tax plan
Free tax aid program impacted by government shutdown and new tax plan
COLUMBIA—The AARP Tax-Aide program began its yearly free service this weekend at Columbia Public Library to help Mid-Missourians file their... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 7:23:00 AM CST February 03, 2019 in News

Columbia home damaged by gunshots
Columbia home damaged by gunshots
COLUMBIA - A home and vehicle were damaged by gunshots Saturday night, according to police. Columbia police spokesman Jeff... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 11:19:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Local sorority dances to raise awareness for heart health
Local sorority dances to raise awareness for heart health
JEFFERSON CITY - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a dance Saturday to raise money and awareness during American Heart... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 7:27:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three suspects taken into custody
UPDATE: Mexico shooting victim identified, three suspects taken into custody
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department has taken three suspects into custody after a shooting that left one man... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 6:22:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Restaurant manager and nutritionist share insight ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
Restaurant manager and nutritionist share insight ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
COLUMBIA – This Super Bowl means people across the country will be eating more than normal, and one nutritionist says... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 5:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the Midwest March for Life
Hundreds rally at the state Capitol for the Midwest March for Life
JEFFERSON CITY - People from across the Midwest came to the Missouri state Capitol on Saturday for the Midwest March... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 4:52:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
Firefighters return to the classroom for the weekend at MU
COLUMBIA - One thousand firefighters from seven states attended classes on the MU campus Saturday as part of the MU... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:58:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

One dead in Gasconade County crash
One dead in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY - A woman died in a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:35:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
Event offers preview of True/False Film Festival
COLUMBIA - An event Saturday offered a preview of the upcoming True/False Film Festival. The Columbia Public Library hosted... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
Rule change may close misconduct hearings in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A rule change in the Missouri House could allow hearings on alleged misconduct by lawmakers to... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 12:55:00 PM CST February 02, 2019 in News

Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
Groundhog predicts an early spring. Don't get too excited, he's usually wrong.
(CNN) -- Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to watch a famous groundhog deliver his... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 02 2019 Feb 2, 2019 Saturday, February 02, 2019 9:16:28 AM CST February 02, 2019 in News

St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Hayden angrily denounced criticism of the investigation into a fatal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 9:16:08 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Friday afternoon accident involving a Belle-Bland school bus. It... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 8:22:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being exclusively offered to boys, the Boy Scout program opened its doors... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
(CNN) -- A medical school yearbook page of Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam shows a photograph of two people, one... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:47:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in News

NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
COLUMBIA - The penalties the University of Missouri received could have a negative effect on the local economy, local business... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 5:21:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories

Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 01 2019 Feb 1, 2019 Friday, February 01, 2019 3:31:00 PM CST February 01, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
12pm 61°
1pm 63°
2pm 65°
3pm 66°