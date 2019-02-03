Morales smacks 2-run walk-off homer, KC beats Braves in 13

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kendrys Morales hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning and the Kansas City Royals overcame a rare blown save by Wade Davis to defeat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Sunday.

The Royals took two of three from the last-place Braves after losing their five previous series. The Braves lost for the 18th time in 23 games and have won only one series this season.

Alcides Escobar, who had four hits to match his career high, singled before Morales' blast off Jason Grilli.

The Royals used nine pitchers, tying a club record for one game, with Chien-Ming Wang (2-0) picking up the victory. Lefthander Eric O'Flaherty (0-3), the sixth of seven Braves pitchers, took the loss.

The Braves rallied to tie it with two runs in the ninth off Davis, who blew his first save since July 12 against Toronto.