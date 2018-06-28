Morales, Vargas lead unbeaten Royals past Angels, 4-2

ANAHEIM, California (AP) - Kendrys Morales homered, Lorenzo Cain drove in two runs and the Kansas City Royals remained unbeaten with a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles on Friday night in the Angels' home opener.

Eric Hosmer drove in an early run and Jason Vargas pitched six solid innings against his former team for the defending AL champion Royals. They followed up their season-opening sweep of the White Sox with a win in the same ballpark where they won the first two games of last October's AL Division Series.

David Freese homered and Kole Calhoun had an early RBI double for the Angels, who have lost their last three home openers.

Vargas (1-0) yielded five hits and two runs over six innings.

Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his first save.

Hector Santiago (0-1) gave up six hits and three runs while pitching into the sixth.