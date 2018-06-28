More Accidents on I-70

It took members of the boone county fire district over an hour to clean up another accident on i-70 today. The driver of the car rear ended a semi while traveling west on i-70 at mile marker 136. Traffic was alreadly slow because of another accident in the median. Fire fighters had to extract the two people in the car. It took them about 15 minutes. Both these people suffered moderate injuries and were taken to university hospital. An accident yesterday on i-70 killed two people.