More charges added in northwest Missouri shooting

By: The Associated Press

FAUCETT (AP) - A 34-year-old man faces additional charges in the shooting death of a man in rural northwest Missouri earlier this year.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported that Daron Simpson was charged in Buchanan County with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Andrew Clary. Simpson's accused of shooting his former wife and killing her boyfriend in January.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Dwight Scroggins on Thursday added a felony charge of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

Simpson is accused of driving to a home just north of Faucett, where Clary and Amanda Simpson were living. Police said Simpson used the vehicle to crash through the garage door before charging into the couple's bedroom.

Amanda Simpson survived the shooting.

Daron Simpson's lawyer declined comment on the additional charges Thursday.