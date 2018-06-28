More charges filed against Kansas City homicide suspect

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The suspect in a triple homicide in Kansas City is now accused of assaulting three people at a motel several hours after the killings.

The Platte County prosecutor on Wednesday charged 34-year-old Brandon Howell with burglary, three counts of assault and other offenses. Investigators said Howell punched three guests Tuesday afternoon at a Motel 6 in a section of northern Kansas City that lies in Platte County.

Howell was arrested shortly before midnight Tuesday in northern Kansas City. Jackson County prosecutors charged him Wednesday with first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of three people in southern Kansas City. Investigators said the shootings followed a failed attempt to steal a car on a quiet residential street.

Police said two of the motel guests identified Howell from a lineup.