More charges in deaths of two people in southwest Missouri

CASSVILLE (AP) — More charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man accused of killing a woman and her grandfather in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that 37-year-old Christopher Paschall is charged in the January shooting deaths of 29-year-old Casey Brace. She and her grandfather, 76-year-old Herb Townsend, were shot at Townsend's home near Washburn. Brace died at the scene, and Townsend died at a hospital.

Paschall was originally charged with single counts of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action. But prosecutors amended the charges recently to two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of parental kidnapping.

Paschall is being held in Arkansas where he was arrested in the wake of the double homicide.