More Counterfeit Bills in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Counterfeit money is turning up in southeast Missouri once again. Five businesses at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau have received fake money in the past two weeks, most recently the J.C. Penney store. The Southeast Missourian reports that police were contacted Tuesday about a fake $20 bill. Police aren't sure if the counterfeit money is linked to counterfeit $10 and $20 bills used at four other stores on Oct. 5. And on Oct. 13, a man tried to pay his Cape Girardeau water bill with two counterfeit $20 bills. A convenience store also deposited bills in a bank, bills that turned out to be fakes. Meanwhile, two people are in custody in Poplar Bluff in connection with fake $10, $20 and $50 bills.