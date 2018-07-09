More Cross-trained Troopers Ready for Waterways

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Thursday, May 22 2014 May 22, 2014 Thursday, May 22, 2014 2:03:00 PM CDT May 22, 2014 in News
By: Nicole Neidenberg, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

OSAGE BEACH - Memorial Day weekend kicks off the boating season for the summer. Missouri State Highway Patrol, or MSHP, Captain Tim Hull said they're more ready than ever this year.

"We have to be able to watch traffic and enforce traffic laws as well as those on the waterways," Hull said.

"To be able to do that we cross-trained roadway officers to be able to enforce the laws upon the waterways, create safe environments for boaters, and learn the safety operation of boats, which is much different than it is in a car."

MSHP Corporal Scott White is one of the cross-trained troopers.  He said highway patrol and water patrol are more similar than one would think.

"We all know what intoxicated drivers look like, it's the same on the boat as it would be on the highway, and just the process of arresting and processing those people are a little bit different," White said.

White said training is similar as well. The difference lies in the different laws for waterways and roadways.

"Quite frankly, we realize people are out here on vacation trying to have a good time, but it's still pretty serious business what we have to deal with," White said.

Tyler Baublitz visits the Lake of the Ozarks sparingly, being from St. Louis. He said it's a great place to bring his dog , enjoy the water and feels safe around the many boaters.

"I think a lot of people down here own their boats, so they've obviously have been doing it awhile and I think they know what they're doing," Baublitz said.

Missouri's Marine Operations merged with the MSHP January 1, 2011 and have been cross-training troopers ever since. Before the merger there were approximately 65 troopers that worked on the water.

"Today we have 79 officers assigned basically to marine operations and we have an additional 88 officers that have been cross-trained to work both road way and the water way," Hull added.

Last year, Missouri had 17 boat fatalities and 37 drownings. Currently, there have only been two boat fatalities and three drownings for 2014 to date.

Missouri and Oklahoma are the only two states with a water enforcement division through the highway patrol. For the other 48 states, their water enforcement comes from parks and recreation services or other law enforcement agencies.

More News

Grid
List

Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
Visitors flood local cave amid rescue effort in Thailand
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
Columbia resident finds belonging in her disability
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
Tipton Correctional Center inmate accounts conflict with DOC officials
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
Columbia Public Schools adding window protection feature
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:59:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
Former Missouri high school football star fatally shot
COLUMBIA — Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia.... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 2:25:58 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
Suspect in shots fired, domestic disturbance arrested
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 12:29:07 PM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
Customer who stopped robbery earns praise, says it's part of his duty
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 10:09:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
Kentucky Fried Chicken damaged in fire
COLUMBIA - A fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Worley Street Sunday night. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
Thai cave rescuers free four more boys as operation gathers pace
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 85°
9pm 82°
10pm 80°
11pm 80°