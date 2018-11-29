More Flooding Concerns Along Midwestern Rivers

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Midwestern rivers, including the Mississippi, are rising again after another round of heavy rain.

Parts of North Dakota got up to 8 inches of rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, and parts of Iowa got 7 inches. Other states from Wisconsin to Missouri were soaked as well.

The National Weather Service projects the Mississippi River will reach well above flood stage from Iowa south to about St. Louis. Some flood-weary towns like Clarksville, Mo., and Grafton, Ill., are sandbagging in preparation for the third significant flood since April.

Smaller rivers are flooding as well. Fargo, N.D., is taking precautions along the Red River, which is expected to rise and then drop quickly. The Waspinicon River in Iowa could reach a record level at the small town of Independence.