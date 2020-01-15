Three more GOP Senators back Sen. Hawley's resolution to dismiss articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON DC - Senators John Conryn (R-Texas), Mike Lee - (R-Utah), and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) are the latest to cosponsor Josh Hawley's (R-Missouri) resolution to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Trump for failure to prosecute.

“It’s been three weeks and counting since the House passed articles of impeachment, and Speaker Pelosi is still playing games after insisting the President’s removal from office was urgent," Conryn said. "This critical change will reinforce the Constitution and help prevent the House from using impeachment for personal political gain like the Speaker is sadly doing now.”

President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18 for charges including abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump is accused of using the power of the president for political gain in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he pressured Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Hawley and the 16 cosponsors maintain that the impeachment process and the articles themselves are partisan and without substance, which is why they are working to pass a resolution that would likely force Pelosi to deliver the articles to the Senate at the risk of dismissal.

The 3 new Senators join cosponsors Senators Rick Scott (R-Florida), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Montana), John Barrasso (R-Wyoming), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), David Perdue (R-Georgia), Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia), Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) in sponsoring the resolution, which is based on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) withholding the articles from the Senate.

"Speaker Pelosi has had three weeks to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, but instead she is choosing to use the impeachment articles for political gain," Sen. Moran said. "This sensible resolution requires the Senate to move forward with impeachment trials in a timely manner and helps prevent Congress from playing political games with the impeachment procedure.”