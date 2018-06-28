More Hate Flyers Found in Mid-Missouri

Some Columbia residents found the fliers tucked under their windshield here at Kelly Plaza. But the group also hit homes.

"Someone I know had this on their car and I was suprised by it it really saddened my heart after reading this," Columbia resident Janet Amitin said.

Amitin read the National Socialists movement's flier. It blames Jews for high food prices and urges people to deport all what people the movement calls "non-white sub-humans."

We showed the flyer to Eduardo Crespi with Central Latino, who is an immigrant from Argentina.

"Racism is something that exists and it will always exist. Racism is embedded in the institutions," Crespi said.

But the Missouri chapter of the National Socialist Movement didn't stop at cars. Several Columbia residents called the owner of the Ad Sheet and complained that they found a suprise inside, inside, the same flyer the group's been putting on cars.

The callers told owner Larry Grossmann that last Thursday they found the two week old add sheets stuffed with the fliers on their lawns near Maupin and West Boulevard. Grossmann says his company had nothing to do with the incident and he feels violated. Around ten people said they also found neo-nazi magazines.

"There were some calls to the Columbia Police Department in regards to some hate fliers that were dropped off in their driveways sometime Sunday night," Columbia Police Sergeant John White said.

Amitin says she didn't know there was a Missouri chapter of the National Socialist Movement.

"Being a Jewish person I've always heard remarks about Jewish people and Jewish jokes, but actually reading this and seeing this. What day and age are we in. There's actually people like this," Amitin said.

Columbia police say the group cannot be punished for the fliers content because of first amendment rights, but they do plan to seek tresspassing charges.