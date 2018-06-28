More lawsuits filed against Bridgeton Landfill

BRIDGETON - Residents who live near a Missouri landfill have filed more lawsuits against a waste disposal company.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports more than 34 people are represented in the lawsuits that were filed Tuesday. They're suing Bridgeton Landfill owner Republic Services for damages they claim were caused by foul odors.

The plaintiffs recently declined a settlement offer of about $26,000 per household from a class action lawsuit against the company. About three-fourths of residents who live near the landfill accepted the offer. They signed documents that prevent them filing more odor claims.

The residents' attorney says his clients didn't want to release the right to sue in the future.

A Republic Services spokesman says a judge has already considered the same objections and found the settlement fair.