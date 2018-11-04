More Medicare Enrollment

Not many seniors at the Centralia Senior Center are concerned about enrollment. Officials say it's common for seniors to simply stick with their current plans. This, despite the fact the plans can change based on current medications.

Under open enrollment, seniors older than 65 can change their plan for prescription drugs. Dave Eppinger of Centralia says he will change his plan this year.

"I would ask the companies that sponsor the plans to put on seminars, educational seminars, not sales seminars selling their product, but just this is what this plan is, this is what is offered, and this is what you can do," Eppinger explained.