More Mid-MO Disaster Areas
Even if Callaway considers itself lucky, the county spent $82,000 in just three days. A price tag it was not prepared for after years of mild winters.
"When FEMA wanted us to get records of our last salt purchase, I found it in 2004. So, that just tells us what mild winters we've had," Fritz said.
The money will help Callaway county's departments stay within budget.
"You never anticipate all the overtime involved when you have all these people involved out there. And it's not just our road and bridge departments. It's also our law enforcement, maintenance crew for our buildings and grounds," Fritz said.
Callaway county also plans to apply for aid in the aftermath of January's ice storm.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
in
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting in central Columbia Wednesday evening. In a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in