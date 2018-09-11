More Military Veterans Enroll at Mo. Colleges

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Higher Education says a growing number of military veterans are enrolling in college.

The agency says more than 11,500 veterans receiving the post-9/11 education benefit funded by the federal government enrolled in colleges in Missouri last year. That was up from about 7,500 veterans in 2010 -- the ninth-largest increase in the country.

Missouri officials expect more veterans to enter college as U.S. forces come home from abroad.