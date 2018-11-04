More Money Is On the Way for Broadband Internet Access in Missouri

BOONE COUNTY - Rural Boone County residents may not be able to get internet. Now a group is working to help them get connected. It's one of the projects Governor Nixon supports as part of his five year Missouri Broadband Now Initiative that uses federal aid to expand internet access in Missouri.

The Columbia group, Bluebird Media, got a 45 million dollar federal grant today. Bluebird aims to get broadband internet access to about 600 thousand homes and 57 thousand businesses in 59 counties around Northern Missouri.

With today's grant, Missouri companies have received about 218 million dollars in federal aid to bring broadband internet to rural Missouri.