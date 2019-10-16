More Money to Fight Online Predators
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt is urging lawmakers to approve an additional $500,000 to help law enforcement catch online sexual predators. Today Blunt said half the money should pay for detective salaries, training and computers while the other half should be spent on computer equipment designed to catch predators before they commit crimes. Lawmakers last session created the grants as part of a larger bill strengthening penalties for sexual predators.
