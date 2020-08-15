More of Britches and Quinton's comes down

COLUMBIA — The roof of the building that housed Britches Clothing was demolished Wednesday. Crews continued the demolition of the structure and will eventually include Quinton’s Bar and Deli.

“I was very pleased with how that went,” City of Columbia Building Regulations Supervisor John Simon said. “I don’t see any debris in the street. During demolition, you never know what you’re going to run into.”





Work began Tuesday and Simon said he expects it to last until next week. Precautions have been taken to minimize damage. Construction workers directed traffic along the intersection of Locust and Ninth Streets. According to Simon, the exterior walls of Quinton’s and Britches were braced with cables to control where it falls.

“Our biggest fear is the wall coming down into the street,” Simon said. “Our main focus is protecting citizens, roadways, adjacent property, roadways and pedestrians.”

He said the next step of the process will be clearing out the rubble of where a section of the building stood. Then, a portion of the wall will be knocked down and dirt will be piled high enough for an excavator to reach the top of Quinton’s.

The businesses and the James Condominiums were destroyed to make room for the Rise Apartment complex, a student housing building.

A map released by the city show various sidewalk and street closures throughout the demolition process.