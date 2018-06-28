More People Asking for Help

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides federal heating assistance funds. A spokesman said it received more than 12,000 requests from Missourians in the first two weeks of the month compared to about 6500 in all of October 2004. In St. Joseph, officials said the rise there is slightly ahead of the statewide trend. One official said they've seen more residents this year whose heat is already shut off than ever before. More than one-quarter of the federal funds received to help with bills this winter has already been used.