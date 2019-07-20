More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last year.
Curtis P. Lanham, 36, of Galena, Missouri, and Charles V. Baltzell, 76, of Kirbyville, Missouri, were charged in a 47-count superseding indictment on June 13, according to a press release from the federal prosecutor's office.
Both Lanham and Baltzell were employees of Ripley Entertainment, Inc., which owned the "Ride the Ducks" company.
Also named in the new indictment is the captain of the duck boat, Kenneth Scott McKee, 51, of Verona, Missouri. He had previously been charged but the new action replaces the original indictment.
The June document that includes Lanham and Baltzell as parties keep the original charges against McKee, which were misconduct and negligence by a vessel captain, resulting in the death of another person.
Baltzell is charged with the same crimes as an aider and abettor of misconduct and neglect by a vessel captain, one count for each of the 16 passengers and another for a crew member who died in the accident.
Lanham is facing 17 counts of misconduct and 17 counts of neglect by an executive officer of the corporate charterer/owner. The case against Lanham also alleges he aided and abetted McKee’s misconduct, negligence and inattention to duty.
Those are just the felony counts. McKee, Baltzell, and Lanham also each face 13 misdemeanor counts, brought on behalf of the 13 passengers that survived the accident. They include operating a vessel in a grossly negligent manner, or alternatively, by aiding and abetting the negligent operation of the vessel.
The indictment was made public on Thursday after Lanham and Baltzell made court appearance in a Springfield federal court.
Tia Coleman lost her husband and three children in the incident. In a statement from her attorney Coleman said these indictments are "another major step in the fight for justice for my family and the other victims of a tragedy that easily could have been avoided if human lives were valued more than corporate profits."
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — A Rolla man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for a 2017 shooting that killed two people.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police found explosives and an unknown substance in the back of a stolen van on Friday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With excessive heat fixed over Mid-Missouri, senior citizens looked for a place to escape the heat on Friday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Show-Me State games kicked off Friday morning at 11 AM with a Torch Run at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Thursday night after he allegedly went into a woman's apartment and sexually abused her.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A Versailles man previously convicted of child molestation has been charged with possession of and promoting child pornography.... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS - The NCAA heard Missouri's appeal on Thursday after the school was handed a handful of penalties back in... More >>
in
BRANSON - One year ago Friday, 17 were killed when a duck boat sank during a thunderstorm on Table Rock... More >>
in
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed reckless homicide charges on Thursday against a Missouri semi driver for a highway construction zone... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new AI face editing app FaceApp has become an instant hit with iPhone users. However, there are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An excessive heat warning is still in effect through Saturday and families should take precautions when playing on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday the creation of a new program to help small businesses and farmers after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The 35th anniversary of the annual Show-Me State Games kicks off Friday. Director, Dave Fox, said the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cooling centers are opening around Missouri as high temperatures and humidity create dangerous conditions. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is asking the public to help identify three individuals. Officers believe... More >>
in