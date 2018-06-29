More Possible Heat Deaths Investigated in KC Area

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The number of Kansas City-area deaths being investigated as possibly heat-related has grown to seven.

In a news release Wednesday, the Kansas City Health Department announced that heat is suspected as a factor in two more Jackson County deaths—one of a man born in 1956, the other of a woman born in 1960. The Jackson County medical examiner is investigating the deaths.

The department would not comment further.

Statewide, officials have confirmed that heat played a role in 13 deaths. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says a dozen of the deaths occurred in the St. Louis area, and the 13th in the central part of the state.