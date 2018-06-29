More Post-Christmas Shoppers Expected This Year

COLUMBIA - Christmas may be over. But on Monday, the shopping wasn't.

The day after Christmas, also known as Boxing Day, is like Black Friday--with massive crowds of people spending and returning items. This year, the crowd are expected to be bigger.

The retail research firm ShopperTrak predicts that Monday shopping traffic could rise as much as 60% this year over last year.

USA Today cited ShopperTrak saying the day after Christmas is typically the second-highest revenue day for retailers, with as much as $8 billion being spent on that day. The holiday spending from December 27 through January 1 is predicted to account for more than 15 percent of the holiday spending.

Time Magazine noted that December 26 was a Sunday last year, a day on which some parts of the country require stores to be closed or have limited hours. This year, with Boxing Day falling on a Monday, retailers do not have the same problem.

At the same time, most people took Monday as a holiday since Christmas Day fell on Sunday this year. That extra holiday means more shoppers and more revenues for retailers.

American Express said 57 percent of Americans planned to shop the day after Christmas. Some of the reasons to shop on Boxing Day include taking advantage of the sales to buy something for themselves or to cash in the gift cards that they have received.

Manager Amy Lundquist at the Columbia retailer Shoe Department said the company is expecting more people to come in to use their gift cards and to exchange the items that they have received during Christmas.

"We sell a lot more gift cards so people could come in and pick out their items. Some of the other retailers may not have as much gift card sales just because it is a little easier to buy for other people, but we see a really good turnout with them," Lundquist said.

Lundquist said the store was expecting a good number of shoppers on Monday, but she said the sales would not be as high as the sales on Friday and Saturday.

One shopper at the Shoe Department was Trey Kennedy. Kennedy was at the store with his daughter and his grandmother. Kennedy said he was enjoying the last minute Christmas sales the store was having.

Kennedy said he usually begins his shopping on Black Friday and will finish it off on the second week of December, and will be back at the mall to get his last minute shopping done right after Christmas.

Kennedy said, "This is my second stop out of a hundred today. So far, so good. Things are looking up, I will be looking through the whole mall today."

Another shopper who was looking through the whole mall Monday was Sweta Khanal.

Khanal was out looking for knee-length boots on Monday because she knew good sales were going on. But she had no idea that there was a name for this post-Christmas shopping day.

Khanal said, "I have heard of the day Boxing Day, but I don't know what it is. Maybe I'll Google to find out more."

"Whenever, I don't know anything, I will always google."

To that - Google might just reply - Happy Shopping.