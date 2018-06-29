More rain, and the rivers keep rising in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rivers in Missouri continue to rise as heavy rain continues across much of the state.

The National Weather Service now projects that the Mississippi River will reach more than 5 feet above technical flood stage in St. Louis by Friday, and get to 8 feet above flood stage in Cape Girardeau on Monday.

The Missouri River is also high. It was nearly 6 ½ feet above flood stage on Tuesday in Hermann, flooding fields and low areas in and near the town.

Several roads were closed across northern and central Missouri, including a section of U.S. 59 in the far northwest corner of the state and a portion of Route 94 in St. Charles County.

Forecasters are calling for scattered thunderstorms, some heavy, through Friday.